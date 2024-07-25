Why Alex Guarnaschelli Uses Canned And Fresh Tomatoes For Her Soup

There's nothing as delicious and flavorful as a fresh tomato, sun-ripened and straight off the vine, bursting with juice and bright flavor. If you're lucky enough to score a loot of fresh 'maters, you're in luck — they make delicious tomato sandwiches and vibrant Caprese salads, if you don't just enjoy them on their own with a sprinkle of salt. Though you'd probably assume fresh is always best, Food Network star and chef Alex Guarnaschelli actually advises using both canned and fresh tomatoes for the most delicious soups.

Advertisement

There are, of course, times when fresh is indisputably the best and only choice — but when it comes to a comforting soup, don't write off canned tomatoes as inferior. You'll still reap the same nutritional benefits — both types of tomatoes are brimming with antioxidants. The canned variety also imparts a sweeter, more developed flavor into your soups, Guarnaschelli noted in a Food Network segment, making them a must-have canned food to keep in your pantry.

Most grocery store tomato picks that people consider fresh are actually anything but. Most have been harvested prior to peak ripeness to withstand being transported many miles across the country, which explains why so many grocery store tomatoes are quite bland and flavorless. On the flip side, canned tomatoes are picked and packaged when the fruit is at optimal ripeness, meaning the bright, vibrant flavor and sweetness is captured when it's canned.

Advertisement