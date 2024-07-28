The Buttermilk Substitute That Makes Pancakes Even Tastier

Pancakes are a global sensation, with different cultures boasting their own rendition, from super thin French crepes and Italian crespelle to yeasted Russian blinis and baked Finnish pannakakku. For most Americans, however, when we think of pancakes, what comes to mind is a stack of thick fluffy flapjacks drizzled with maple syrup and topped with butter and other toppings. To make this kind of pancake, buttermilk is often hailed as the key ingredient.

It adds a nice tangy kick to otherwise neutral-tasting flapjacks, making them a stand-out breakfast or brunch. Moreover, buttermilk reacts with baking soda in the pancake mixture to produce carbon dioxide, which contributes to the all-important leavening action that makes pancakes puff. So, what do you do if you don't have buttermilk on hand when you want to make pancakes (and you don't want the added hassle of making your own buttermilk)? There's an excellent substitute that will make your pancakes even tastier: sour cream.

Being an acidic dairy product like buttermilk, sour cream can serve the same functions to produce fluffy and delicious pancakes: It reacts with baking soda to produce carbon dioxide that expands the batter while also imparting a distinct tangy flavor. That said, you shouldn't substitute sour cream for buttermilk in a one-to-one ratio because of a few differences in their composition.

