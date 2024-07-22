Make Canned Potatoes Ultra Crispy In No Time With Your Air Fryer

There are plenty of canned foods you should keep in your pantry, although canned vegetables have always had a less desirable reputation compared to their fresh counterparts. But the reality is that sometimes, they come in handy. Although they're not as fresh as what you'll find in your grocery store's produce aisle, there are moments when canned fruits and veggies just make more sense. In the case of canned potatoes, they're a quick substitute for the real thing because they're pre-cooked, and raw potatoes take a little while to boil or bake. But if you want the texture of crispy potatoes, it's hard to achieve with the canned kind since they're often pretty soggy — that is, until you cook them in an air fryer.

The air fryer's job is to make foods crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked in the center. It heats in a convection style, meaning that hot air circulates around the food, which helps build that crispy coating. For the best canned potatoes, a little time in the air fryer creates that golden brown exterior that you'd normally get from roasting fresh potatoes in the oven.