Why You Should Keep A Box Of Toothpicks By Your Air Fryer

The air fryer is the perfect kitchen appliance for cooking foods quickly. Although it was first invented in 2005, it didn't truly have its moment in the United States market until the pandemic hit in 2020. More than 25 million air fryers were sold during between 2020 and 2021. These days, those who use an air fryer at home likely find it hard to imagine life without one. But if you're looking to get the most from this small appliance, you might want to also keep a box of toothpicks on hand for whenever you use it.

Advertisement

Air fryers work by circulating hot air around food; this cooks the interior while also giving the food a crispy exterior, mimicking an oil fryer without the fat and grease. But they can be used for anything from heating up a sandwich to making baked goods, which is where the toothpicks come in handy — they're a great tool for holding foods together and testing to see whether something is fully cooked.