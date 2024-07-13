Make A S'mores PB&J For An Ooey Gooey Upgrade To Your Sandwich
The PB&J is hard to beat, but it's also easy to modify. While the classic sandwich's popularity stems from how affordable and simple it is to put together, part of its beauty comes from all the creative ways you can improve it by changing things up. On the most basic level, you can elevate the sandwich by opting for the best store-bought peanut butter and premium jelly, but if you're in the mood for an extra gooey treat, try upgrading it entirely by stuffing a s'more inside.
A s'mores-inspired PB&J probably isn't fit to pack for lunch unless you're open to the possibility of a sugar rush and sticky hands. However, when you've got time to get creative in the kitchen, this decadent twist on the beloved sandwich combines the best of both foods. The sweet and salty spreads of a regular PB&J shine when paired with creamy toasted marshmallows, rich chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers. Messy? Maybe. Delicious? Definitely. Luckily, it doesn't take much to transform the traditional sandwich into an ooey gooey, super comforting snack capable of satisfying any sweet tooth.
There's s'more than one way to make a s'mores PB&J
Just like with an ordinary PB&J, you have a wealth of options when choosing how to craft your special s'mores-loaded sandwich. For starters, while store-bought mini marshmallows are great, you can level up with homemade marshmallows in fun, fruity flavors. When it comes to chocolate bars, feel free to experiment — milk, dark, spicy, nutty, fruit-filled, the choice is yours. However, while some people like their PB&Js on pillowy white bread, toasted slices are ideal here, both for their texture and browned, caramelized flavor.
An easy way to bring all of these elements together is to roast your marshmallows (either in the oven, toaster oven, or with a kitchen torch) on one slice of toasted bread spread with peanut butter while spreading jelly on the other slice. From there, you can either leave your chocolate intact if you prefer an extra snappy bite, or melt it by grilling the entire sandwich until the whole thing is super gooey.
If that sounds a little complicated, there's a simpler way to add the components of a s'more to a PB&J: Bust out the chocolate and marshmallow spreads. You can add all four spreads to your toast in whatever order you'd like. To add even more crunch and s'mores flavor to either version, sprinkle some crushed graham crackers throughout the sandwich's layers — sort of like adding crispy potato chips to a PB&J for a more satisfying, well-rounded bite.
The s'mores to PB&J pipeline
From Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich to the PB&P (a fascinating Great Depression-era food featuring pickles), the s'mores PB&J sandwich is in good company. In fact, most of the flavor pairings at play in this tasty twist aren't all that novel. Chocolate and peanut butter are a tried-and-true combo thanks to one of the most popular candies: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Even Ben & Jerry's carries a peanut butter s'mores ice cream flavor. And, of course, marshmallow and peanut butter also go great together — this winning duo is the basis of the Fluffernutter; originally called the "Liberty Sandwich," its invention dates back to World War I.
The main distinction between these flavor combinations and the s'mores PB&J is the addition of jelly, which fundamentally changes the sandwich. While the fruity spread is usually fairly sugary, it also adds a little acidity that helps tame the additional sweetness from the marshmallow and chocolate. You can even use a less sweet type for some pleasant contrast, like orange marmalade for a burst of bittersweet citrus or sour cherry for some extra tartness. Ultimately, this sandwich's versatility is a major part of what makes it such a fun mash-up of two classic tastes.