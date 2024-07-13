Make A S'mores PB&J For An Ooey Gooey Upgrade To Your Sandwich

Just like with an ordinary PB&J, you have a wealth of options when choosing how to craft your special s'mores-loaded sandwich. For starters, while store-bought mini marshmallows are great, you can level up with homemade marshmallows in fun, fruity flavors. When it comes to chocolate bars, feel free to experiment — milk, dark, spicy, nutty, fruit-filled, the choice is yours. However, while some people like their PB&Js on pillowy white bread, toasted slices are ideal here, both for their texture and browned, caramelized flavor.

An easy way to bring all of these elements together is to roast your marshmallows (either in the oven, toaster oven, or with a kitchen torch) on one slice of toasted bread spread with peanut butter while spreading jelly on the other slice. From there, you can either leave your chocolate intact if you prefer an extra snappy bite, or melt it by grilling the entire sandwich until the whole thing is super gooey.

If that sounds a little complicated, there's a simpler way to add the components of a s'more to a PB&J: Bust out the chocolate and marshmallow spreads. You can add all four spreads to your toast in whatever order you'd like. To add even more crunch and s'mores flavor to either version, sprinkle some crushed graham crackers throughout the sandwich's layers — sort of like adding crispy potato chips to a PB&J for a more satisfying, well-rounded bite.

