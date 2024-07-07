The Smartest Way To Keep Mosquitoes Away From Your Cookout Food

Twilight cookouts in the local park or your backyard epitomize the summer eating experience. Unfortunately, they're also attractors for some unwanted guests: Mosquitoes. Keeping the hungry beasts away from your outdoor barbecue (without bringing chemical bug sprays into the equation) probably ranks at the top of your priority list. Solving this issue effectively means no bug spray gets into your grilled steak or the beer you're washing it down with. Fortunately, non-chemical remedies for mosquitos allow you to keep bugs off your body and out of the air around your cookout area.

One of the smartest (and easiest) things you can do is slip a mosquito-repellent bracelet around your wrist or ankle. Some brands tap into the bug-repelling power of essential oils, like geranium oil, lemongrass, and citronella oil, to keep pests away. They also prevent you from exposing your food to chemicals like DEET, a common ingredient in mosquito spray. Many of these bracelets fall into the one-size-fits-all category, giving you treatment options that benefit the whole family. They come in a resealable bag that allows you to reuse the armband at your next cookout. Most importantly, they're portable, which means you can take them with you to a cookout in the park. Or keep them handy in the medicine cabinet at home for those nights when the grill is just asking to be fired up.

