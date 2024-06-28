Salsa Golf: The Obscure Sauce Created By A Nobel Prize Winner

Argentina's culinary traditions are legion, from the grilled meats known as asado to empanadas, the flaky hand pies stuffed with various fillings such as ground beef and quince jam. You may also be familiar with the Argentine green sauce chimichurri, not to be confused with the Italian green sauce pesto, but have you ever tried another of this South American country's condiments? It's called salsa golf, and it's a tasty pink-colored sauce — a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, among other ingredients — that pairs well with a variety of foods. It's used in Argentina on everything from steak and hamburgers to empanadas and seafood.

Besides being so versatile, salsa golf is even more impressive for a very different reason. Not many condiments can claim a connection to the world's most prestigious award in science. You see, the man who's credited with inventing the condiment in the 1920s, Luis Leloir, would go on to win the Nobel Prize in chemistry decades after creating the tasty sauce he used to dip his shrimp in.