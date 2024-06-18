How A Fishmonger Cooks Fish To Bring Out Its Natural Flavor

Whether you're a die-hard seafood fan looking for a simple way to enhance the flavor of your fish or a newbie wanting to widen your healthy protein intake, Joe Gurrera, a fishmonger and owner of the storied Manhattan gourmet market Citarella, believes he can help. He says the key to doing fish right lies in using a few simple ingredients to enhance rather than hide the fish's inherent qualities, such as sweetness or butteriness. No matter which cooking method you employ, he suggests salt, pepper, and olive oil are the only things you need to bring out the fish's most flavorful attributes.

But what if you aren't a fish person and don't typically like the flavor or texture. Well, Gurrera is here to change your mind. He feels you probably just haven't found the right fish that gels with your personal tastes. "Before someone gives up on seafood, I encourage them to sample a few different kinds to see if there's one that strikes their palate," he tells Chowhound. "Ask your trusted fishmonger to make recommendations."