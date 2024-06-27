The One Extra Ingredient You Need To Season Steak For Tacos

Your next taco Tuesday can get a flavor boost with just a simple ingredient: cornstarch. When making steak specifically for tacos, trying out new dry rubs, experimenting with unusual marinades, and perfecting your grilling technique are all part of the fun. But if you go through the trouble to research a new blend and buy specialty ingredients, you want to know that every bite of your steak will be flavorful and delicious. Fortunately, adding cornstarch to your blend will help the spice adhere evenly to the steak before grilling or roasting. Rather than lumps, you'll get an evenly-coated steak full of rich flavor and texture.

The cornstarch doesn't add flavor, but it does keep the spices from clumping together, which can happen as moisture builds and the steak cooks. Once moisture is introduced, the spices often begin to stick together. This means that some bites of steak will be left without any seasoning, while others have an overpowering amount of spices. The cornstarch prevents this from happening and ensures that your steak is consistently flavorful, which helps it form that tasty crust that works so well in steak tacos. Along with some tips for making the ultimate steak, adding cornstarch to your seasoning blend is sure to take your steak tacos from just okay to the star of your meal.