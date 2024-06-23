The Pan Trick To Easily Transport Cupcakes

Cupcakes are the perfect treat for any party: Guests can serve themselves, so they're easier than slicing a cake, plus they can be a centerpiece on their own if you spend the time to decorate them. You can also prepare multiple batches with different flavors, too. But if you bake those delicious cupcakes in advance and need to transport them to another location, then you have to make sure you do so with care. Otherwise, they could tumble or squish together, ruining your hard work.

Next time you take your cupcakes from point A to point B, don't transfer them onto a standard dish. Instead, place them neatly in a roasting pan. With high edges, the pan will prevent the cupcakes from tumbling over, especially if you're driving and need to make a few turns. But there are even more ways to secure those cupcakes within that roasting pan to make sure they stay safe for the whole trip.