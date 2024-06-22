Is Store-Bought Pasta Vegan?

For your average vegetarian, store-bought pasta topped with a meatless sauce and maybe some nutritional yeast makes for a go-to dinner in under 15 minutes. For a vegan, store-bought pasta isn't so straightforward. Depending on the brand, eggs sometimes show up in the pastas at the local grocery store. If your diet runs on the plant-based side of things, keeping a checklist of fail-safes in mind helps you to avoid buying pasta with eggs in it by mistake.

Advertisement

First, if you find the pasta in the refrigerated section of the store, check the label for red flags every time. Not all egg-containing store-bought pastas reside in the fridge section of the supermarket, but many of them do. There are enough of them to making doing an automatic label check a good practice when you shop for pasta in this section of the store.

Second, it isn't only the fresh version that has eggs. Some dried pastas do, too. This varies by brand. While it's more common to find ingredients like semolina flour, water, and little else in store-bought dried pastas, the fact that it's dried pasta doesn't mean it's eggless (or dairy-free, for that matter). Knowing the brands you're shopping for helps you to avoid buying pasta with unwanted ingredients in it.

Advertisement