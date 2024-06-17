What It Means To Order A Martini 'Burnt'

A burnt martini: It sounds like it's going to be served to you on fire — or at least singed or smoking — but that's not the case. While a basic martini is typically made with gin and dry vermouth, a burnt martini informs the bartender that you want some peaty, single malt scotch splashed into your drink.

Why would you do this? Well, why wouldn't you? The martini can be upgraded in all kinds of ways; it's an extremely versatile cocktail. Some people prefer theirs with vodka instead of gin. Some prefer them dry (less sweet, meaning less vermouth) and some prefer them wet (more vermouth). Some prefer them dirty, with olive brine and the addition of olives or capers. You can enjoy pickle martinis, spicy martinis, lemon drop martinis, and French martinis. A burnt one is, by any measure, a worthy addition to the list. Especially for lovers of smoky and herbaceous cocktails, the burnt martini is the best of both worlds.