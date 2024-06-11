You're Dressing Your Pasta Salad All Wrong. Fix It With One Simple Swap

Pasta salad is beloved for its simplicity, portability, and customizability. More a blank slate for experimentation than an actual recipe, pasta salads can be made with endless combinations of noodles, veggies, cheeses, protein sources, and sauces — ranging from salad dressing-style, vinegar-based ones to creamy, rich oil- or mayo-based sauces. Pasta salads can easily be made high-protein, and are the perfect vehicle for using up whatever assortment of produce and bottles of briny olives and peppers you have in the fridge.

Done right, there's nothing better for enjoying at a picnic, potluck, or outdoor warm weather dinner. Done wrong — and done wrong they can be — even a pasta salad made with all the best intentions (and an all-star lineup of ingredients) can still come out flavorless, or often, overly tangy. While acid — be it lemon juice or vinegar — is an essential ingredient for enhancing flavors in nearly every savory dish, if you're leaning too heavily on vinegar to liven up a pasta salad, it's easy to end up ruining the whole meal.

The better way to approach your recipe is to think of pasta salad first and foremost as a pasta dish — not a typical greens-based salad. By adopting this mindset and dressing your pasta salad with richer, creamier, more fat-based dressings instead of pouring in the vinegar and lemon juice, the final creation will ultimately be more balanced, satisfying, and well-rounded in flavor — not in-your-face-tangy.

