Forget Basic Butter — This $3 Trader Joe's Find Makes Grilled Cheese 10x More Flavorful

Grilled cheese is one of those nostalgic comfort foods that can be made extremely simple or skew overwhelmingly artisanal (or even overdone). But while the classic version with individually wrapped slices of cheese stuffed inside toasted white bread is great, many people like to give their grilled cheese a little extra oomph. That might mean using the perfect cooking technique for the ultimate crispy, gooey grilled cheese or upgrading the sandwich's classic elements to add more savoriness. There are many ways to turn your grilled cheese's filling into a flavor bomb, but it's also worth paying attention to the sandwich's exterior by swapping ordinary butter or mayo for a flavored spread like Trader Joe's Butter with Parmesan, Garlic, and Herb.

Aromatic, zesty, nutty, and cheesy, this butter adds flavor to the most banal grilled cheese with almost no effort. Since the bold ingredients are already folded into the butter, all you have to do is spread it on the bread and toss your sandwich into the pan. The herbs and garlic penetrate the bread as it crisps, while the Parmesan helps form a crunchy layer that keeps your sandwich cheesy inside and out. At about $2.99 for 4 ounces, it costs more per ounce than generic grocery store butter, but since you only use a little at a time, it's still relatively budget-friendly.