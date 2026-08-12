Chick-Fil-A Dialed The Sweetness Up To 11 For Its New Fall Menu Items, For Better Or Worse

I love a seasonal take on a classic food or beverage. Case in point, I don't care how basic it is I will always proudly enjoy a pumpkin spice latte when the leaves start to change. So, when I heard Chick-fil-A, the fast food chain popular with teenagers and Gen Z, was introducing a new fall menu, I was intrigued.

Although Chick-fil-A has been around since the late 1960s, it's exciting to see it's still innovating for new appetites in the current culinary climate. This fall will see the introduction of the limited-time Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, S'mores Frosted Coffee, and S'mores Milkshake as part of Chick-fil-A's "Newstalgia" lineup that's been rolling out all year. These items are meant to feel comforting and familiar with inspired twists on old favorites. As someone who associates late summer bonfires with s'mores, I was excited to revisit a personal favorite childhood treat as well as try a hand-held version of a Southern classic to see how they all came together to represent the fall season.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.