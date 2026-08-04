Which Steakhouse Chain Has A Cheaper Steak Family Deal: Texas Roadhouse, Logan's, Or Outback?

Sometimes, it's a busy night for the family and you don't want to cook, but you don't really feel like going out either. You could run through a drive-thru, sure, or order a quick to-go meal. Those are options, but many chain restaurants have come through in recent years with family dinners. These offer a more rounded dinner experience than something from a fast food chain.

When it comes to family steak dinners, three of the major steakhouse chains — Outback, Texas Roadhouse, and Logan's — have you covered. While all three offer more than just steak — like grilled chicken, pasta, or pork chops — these chains also deliver on the signature steaks as well. When we researched these three chains, we ran into one issue, though. Practically all three similar steak dinners cost the same, but the cost may vary slightly depending on location. That said, one chain provided more value overall than the other two. And that chain was Texas Roadhouse.

Here's our method. First, we looked at locations all within one major city — in this case, Nashville. We chose one primary cut of steak — sirloin is offered by all three chains — and kept the total number of steaks within the family pack as close as possible. For instance, Texas Roadhouse and Logan's offers a four sirloin family pack, while Outback offers four or six. For consistency, we chose to go with four. We also stuck with the same amount of sides (two), choosing to not order anything extra.