Which Steakhouse Chain Has A Cheaper Steak Family Deal: Texas Roadhouse, Logan's, Or Outback?
Sometimes, it's a busy night for the family and you don't want to cook, but you don't really feel like going out either. You could run through a drive-thru, sure, or order a quick to-go meal. Those are options, but many chain restaurants have come through in recent years with family dinners. These offer a more rounded dinner experience than something from a fast food chain.
When it comes to family steak dinners, three of the major steakhouse chains — Outback, Texas Roadhouse, and Logan's — have you covered. While all three offer more than just steak — like grilled chicken, pasta, or pork chops — these chains also deliver on the signature steaks as well. When we researched these three chains, we ran into one issue, though. Practically all three similar steak dinners cost the same, but the cost may vary slightly depending on location. That said, one chain provided more value overall than the other two. And that chain was Texas Roadhouse.
Here's our method. First, we looked at locations all within one major city — in this case, Nashville. We chose one primary cut of steak — sirloin is offered by all three chains — and kept the total number of steaks within the family pack as close as possible. For instance, Texas Roadhouse and Logan's offers a four sirloin family pack, while Outback offers four or six. For consistency, we chose to go with four. We also stuck with the same amount of sides (two), choosing to not order anything extra.
Why Texas Roadhouse offers the best value on its steak family dinner
Before we get to Texas Roadhouse, let's look at Outback Steakhouse. Outback's Center Cut Sirloin family deal comes with four six-ounce center cut sirloins, a choice of family-style Caesar or house salad, two sides (Aussie fries, seasonal veggies, or mashed potatoes), and two rolls of Outback's honey wheat bread. All of that for $55 (before tax).
Now, on to Logan's Roadhouse. This family steak dinner also includes four six-ounce sirloins, plus two family-style sides (mashed potatoes, fries, green beans, rice, or broccoli). Here's the big difference between this chain and Outback, though. Logan's family meal doesn't come with salad or bread. At face value, both of these chains offer a $55 family steak dinner with four sirloins and two sides. But when you add on a side order of six yeast rolls ($2.99) and a family-sized salad ($15) at Logan's, you actually end up paying about $73 (pre-tax). Outback with the win here.
The best value goes to Texas Roadhouse, which gives you two eight-ounce and two six-ounce sirloins in its Family Sized Sirloins meal, so you're getting four ounces more steak than with the other two steakhouse chains. You'll also receive two family-sized 16-ounce sides (seasoned corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, seasoned rice, or steak fries), a family-sized house or Caesar salad, and fresh baked bread. Altogether, the Texas Roadhouse family sirloin dinner costs $54.99 — a whole cent cheaper than Outback. The difference, again, is value. Texas Roadhouse offers a little more steak — with the two eight-ounce steaks in addition to two six-ounce sirloins — that simply makes its family meal a better dinner in terms of what you're paying for overall.