9 Costco Sweet Treats All Chocolate Lovers Need To Try
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If there's one thing Costco does well — besides selling giant jars of peanut butter and enough toilet paper to last until the next decade — it's chocolate. All you have to do is wander the aisles with a sweet tooth and you start to notice all the bakery desserts, bags of candy, and tubs of chocolatey treats from brands you already love, plus a few Costco-exclusive finds. If you're as much of a chocolate lover as I am, you might find yourself with a cart full of these decadent desserts.
These nine chocolate treats you can find at Costco won't break the bank (you know Costco has great prices) and the rich, fudgy snacks and desserts are sure to satisfy even your strongest sweet tooth. Just don't be surprised if you leave Costco with enough chocolatey goodness to fill your whole fridge and pantry.
Kirkland Signature 10-Inch Chocolate Cake Filled with Chocolate Mousse
This Costco-exclusive dessert has two layers of super-moist chocolate cake with a layer of delicious chocolate mousse in between. Plus, it's topped with fudge icing. That's a triple chocolate cake perfect for birthdays, other special occasions, or just when you want an incredible, chocolate-packed dessert.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature 10-Inch Chocolate Cake Filled with Chocolate Mousse for $20.42.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins
If you love chocolate raisins, this is the one to add to your cart. These Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered raisins come in a whopping 3.4-pound tub that's sure to last you at least through the weekend. You can even share with friends (or don't, I won't judge).
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins for $22.99.
Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake
When you're in the mood for the most chocolatey, decadent dessert, this bar-style cake is the one to get. It has layers of chocolatey goodness in every bite with chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse, chocolate mousse, and brownie chunks, all topped with chocolate ganache and ribbon decorations made of chocolate.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake for $21.55.
Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
If you've seen these at Costco but never given them a shot, here's your sign to add them to your cart, especially if you like dark chocolate and caramel. The sea salt is a nice touch that really brings out the flavors. You get two containers of 36 ounces each with this purchase.
Purchase the Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels for $44.99.
Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
If you love Reese's but not all the sugar, you should love Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. Each package comes with 30 pieces, and each piece has only 3 grams of sugar. You can even put one in the freezer for a sweet frozen treat. I recommend popping one in the microwave for a few seconds and using it as a topping for chocolate ice cream.
Purchase the Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups for $15.99.
Nonni's Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti
Looking for something chocolatey to dip in your morning coffee? These dark chocolate almond biscottis are just the thing. The box comes with 25 individually wrapped biscottis made with California almonds and 55% cocoa chocolate. For an extra chocolatey treat, try dipping in your favorite hot chocolate.
Purchase the Nonni's Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti for $14.99.
Belvita Dark Chocolate Creme Breakfast Sandwich Biscuits
Another favorite chocolatey breakfast is this dark chocolate creme biscuit sandwich. It's made with 15 grams of whole grain per serving of two sandwiches, and each box comes with 25 packs of two sandwiches.
Purchase the Belvita Dark Chocolate Creme Breakfast Sandwich Biscuits for $14.99.
Bolci Dubai Chocolate Bar
If you've scrolled social media recently, you've likely seen videos about Dubai chocolate. It has a smooth, creamy, somewhat crunchy pistachio filling wrapped in chocolate. If you like pistachios and chocolate, you'll love this bar, and this box has a whopping 32 of them.
Purchase the Bolci Dubai Chocolate Bar for $38.99.
Power Crunch Triple Chocolate Protein Energy Bar
These crispy, crunchy triple chocolate protein energy bars have 13 grams of protein and just 5 grams of sugar per cookie, and each box comes with 12 cookies. It makes a nice on-the-go snack.
Purchase the Power Crunch Triple Chocolate Protein Energy Bar for $14.49.