9 Costco Sweet Treats All Chocolate Lovers Need To Try

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If there's one thing Costco does well — besides selling giant jars of peanut butter and enough toilet paper to last until the next decade — it's chocolate. All you have to do is wander the aisles with a sweet tooth and you start to notice all the bakery desserts, bags of candy, and tubs of chocolatey treats from brands you already love, plus a few Costco-exclusive finds. If you're as much of a chocolate lover as I am, you might find yourself with a cart full of these decadent desserts.

These nine chocolate treats you can find at Costco won't break the bank (you know Costco has great prices) and the rich, fudgy snacks and desserts are sure to satisfy even your strongest sweet tooth. Just don't be surprised if you leave Costco with enough chocolatey goodness to fill your whole fridge and pantry.