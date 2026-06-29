The Easy Ratio For The Best Frozen Margs Of Your Life
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There's nothing quite as refreshing as a frozen margarita. Sweet, sour, and delightfully frosty, it tastes absolutely fantastic on its own or combined with seafood, chips and dips, and Mexican favorites such as tacos, fajitas, and quesadillas. However, you may want to skip the margarita at a Mexican restaurant — they're simply loaded with sugar and low quality.
But, if you're looking for the perfect margarita recipe, Fred Siggins, author of "Equal Parts Cocktails: The Simple Ratio for Spectacular Drinks," revealed in an exclusive talk that the easiest frozen margarita begins with a 1:1 ratio of blanco tequila to margarita mix. The recipe also calls for lime juice, Angostura bitters, and last but not least, ice. "To stop your frozen margaritas from melting too quickly, the most important thing is to use lots of ice to make sure you get that nice, thick, slushy consistency," he explained.
In fact, the recipe couldn't be any easier. Just blend everything together until it becomes slushy and smooth, then pour it into margarita glasses rimmed with kosher salt and enjoy. The bitters and the fresh lime wonderfully balance the mix's sweetness and boost its flavor. "Your frozen margarita should be thick enough to make a big mound in your glass," Siggins said. "If it's too thin, just add more ice and blend again."
The best frozen margaritas are all about the little details
It's crucial not to overlook the little details when preparing frozen margaritas. They make all the difference. For instance, chilling your glassware in the freezer beforehand is a great place to start. Not only does it slow the ice from melting, it also keeps the drink cooler for a longer period of time. Larger, denser ice is also a good idea. It maintains the drink's ideal temperature and improves its texture. Moreover, another tip worth remembering is the blender technique to boost frozen margaritas: Try not to overblend the ingredients (it can ruin the drink's consistency).
When asked if adding fruit requires adjusting the other ingredients, Fred Siggins said it isn't necessary. "The great thing about using fresh, ripe fruit (or even frozen, store-bought fruit), is that it's already got a natural balance of sweet and sour, so it won't throw off the balance of your cocktails," he pointed out. Though you probably need a larger glass for the extra volume.
Siggins additionally suggested that frozen margaritas leave plenty of room to get creative with various flavored salt rims. You can keep it simple with a citrus salt rim, opt for a herbal blend with basil or dill, try a berry-inspired version with strawberries or raspberries, or get a bit more daring with a spicy sriracha salt rim. "I like using Tajín mixed with kosher salt, but you can also use things like specialty smoked salt or make your own spice or herb and salt blend," Siggins concluded. "For fresh garnishes, really any kind of fresh fruit or herbs will work!"