The Easy Ratio For The Best Frozen Margs Of Your Life

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There's nothing quite as refreshing as a frozen margarita. Sweet, sour, and delightfully frosty, it tastes absolutely fantastic on its own or combined with seafood, chips and dips, and Mexican favorites such as tacos, fajitas, and quesadillas. However, you may want to skip the margarita at a Mexican restaurant — they're simply loaded with sugar and low quality.

But, if you're looking for the perfect margarita recipe, Fred Siggins, author of "Equal Parts Cocktails: The Simple Ratio for Spectacular Drinks," revealed in an exclusive talk that the easiest frozen margarita begins with a 1:1 ratio of blanco tequila to margarita mix. The recipe also calls for lime juice, Angostura bitters, and last but not least, ice. "To stop your frozen margaritas from melting too quickly, the most important thing is to use lots of ice to make sure you get that nice, thick, slushy consistency," he explained.

In fact, the recipe couldn't be any easier. Just blend everything together until it becomes slushy and smooth, then pour it into margarita glasses rimmed with kosher salt and enjoy. The bitters and the fresh lime wonderfully balance the mix's sweetness and boost its flavor. "Your frozen margarita should be thick enough to make a big mound in your glass," Siggins said. "If it's too thin, just add more ice and blend again."