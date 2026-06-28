For Strawberry Plants That Produce A Big Harvest, Follow This Important Soil Tip

Strawberries are the queen of spring and summer fruit. There's just something about the fresh, floral sweetness that's only there right after they've been plucked. While the best way to enjoy this experience for yourself is to grow your own strawberries in a garden or container, you need to make sure your strawberries' soil is in the best possible shape if you want a truly bountiful harvest.

The watchword in terms of the right soil composition for growing strawberries is balance. Strawberries like slightly acidic soil with just the right amount of nitrogen and moisture. A pH of about 5.5 to 6.5 is perfect for helping strawberry plants absorb the nutrients they need from the soil. Elemental sulfur is the key to making alkaline soil more acidic, and amending your garden with organic compost at the same time helps make the soil more nutritious. Just be sure not to add too much sulfur; a bed that's too acidic can kill your strawberries just as surely as soil that's too alkaline.

As for nitrogen content, this particular nutrient is what fuels leaf and runner growth. That means less energy to devote to fruit production, which isn't ideal when you're hoping for a bountiful harvest. Stick to balanced, low-nitrogen fertilizers during the early part of the growing season, saving nitrogen-rich feeds for late summer after fruit production has slowed.