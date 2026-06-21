Grow Bigger Strawberry Plants With This Easy Pruning Tip
Few people are aware that, despite their name, strawberries aren't considered berries at all. Regardless of their debated botanical status, one thing is certain: Strawberries are absolutely delicious. Whether enjoyed fresh from your home garden, blended into a smoothie, or even sliced and added to a fruit salad, they're sweet, slightly tangy and absolutely addictive. But if you're growing them at home, there are some strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. One of them is a simple, effective gardening trick that can help you grow bigger strawberry plants: Trim the runners to direct the nutrients to the main plant.
Runners (also referred to as stolons) are horizontal stems produced by the strawberries themselves. Their main goal is to spread above the ground and form baby plants. Regardless of whether you're growing strawberries in the garden or in a pot, runners can drain the plant's energy and nutrients. That's where trimming comes in handy.
By getting rid of the runners (at least most of them), the plant will allocate its resources toward producing larger, healthier fruit rather than supporting new vegetative growth. If you're new to trimming strawberry runners, you'll be happy to learn that the process is quite simple.
Timing is everything when removing strawberry runners
You might be surprised to find out that strawberries are actually some of the easiest fruits to grow in a small garden. But they still require proper care, so it's time to channel your inner horticulturist and grab a clean pair of scissors or pruning shears. All you need to do is make sure to cut the runner at the base. If you don't have the right tools at home, don't try to pinch the runners off by hand, as it can damage the plant and increase the risk of fungal infections.
Timing your trimming is essential. When it comes to strawberry runners, the ideal time to trim them starts right after the plant finishes fruiting, from late summer through early fall. Remember to regularly inspect the plants for new runners, as they tend to grow up to 4 inches a day during the summer. Remove them as soon as you spot them.
Although you'll likely be removing runners throughout the entire summer, the extra effort will pay off at harvest time. Don't forget to leave a couple of runners on the plant for fall propagation. If you'd rather spend less time trimming, consider planting everbearing or day-neutral strawberries, as they tend to produce fewer runners.