Grow Bigger Strawberry Plants With This Easy Pruning Tip

Few people are aware that, despite their name, strawberries aren't considered berries at all. Regardless of their debated botanical status, one thing is certain: Strawberries are absolutely delicious. Whether enjoyed fresh from your home garden, blended into a smoothie, or even sliced and added to a fruit salad, they're sweet, slightly tangy and absolutely addictive. But if you're growing them at home, there are some strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. One of them is a simple, effective gardening trick that can help you grow bigger strawberry plants: Trim the runners to direct the nutrients to the main plant.

Runners (also referred to as stolons) are horizontal stems produced by the strawberries themselves. Their main goal is to spread above the ground and form baby plants. Regardless of whether you're growing strawberries in the garden or in a pot, runners can drain the plant's energy and nutrients. That's where trimming comes in handy.

By getting rid of the runners (at least most of them), the plant will allocate its resources toward producing larger, healthier fruit rather than supporting new vegetative growth. If you're new to trimming strawberry runners, you'll be happy to learn that the process is quite simple.