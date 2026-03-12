Costco Shoppers Use This French Dessert To Make Edible Decor And It's Genius

Whether you're hosting a garden party, brunch, or a birthday celebration, you're likely on the hunt for a spread of sweet treats that's as tasty as it is eye-catching. Ahead of your next gathering, you can take one Costco favorite, the Le Chic Patissier Macarons, from simple dessert to edible decor in a few simple steps.

While you could turn any macarons into a tower of treats, this 36-count of handcrafted macarons will save you money (and time potentially spent baking), as it'll only run you around $11.99 per box — and you may want multiple boxes based on the size of your centerpiece. Compared to spending a couple dollars per cookie at a bakery, that's a steal. These wheat- and gluten-free Costco macarons are also well loved — not only for their price, but their quality. This variety pack features six flavors including: chocolate, vanilla, raspberry, lemon, salted caramel, and pistachio.

Now, to turn these French sweets into a standout centerpiece, you'll need a styrofoam cone, some toothpicks (or icing), and a little DIY spirit. Once you've got your macarons, each one will need to be placed onto the base, either by using toothpicks or a bit of royal icing. You can stick the macarons directly to the cone or create a buffer by wrapping the base in baking paper, foil, or even decorative paper. Ultimately, there are a few different ways to build this dessert tower, it just comes down to personal preference and assembly techniques that work best for you.