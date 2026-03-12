Costco Shoppers Use This French Dessert To Make Edible Decor And It's Genius
Whether you're hosting a garden party, brunch, or a birthday celebration, you're likely on the hunt for a spread of sweet treats that's as tasty as it is eye-catching. Ahead of your next gathering, you can take one Costco favorite, the Le Chic Patissier Macarons, from simple dessert to edible decor in a few simple steps.
While you could turn any macarons into a tower of treats, this 36-count of handcrafted macarons will save you money (and time potentially spent baking), as it'll only run you around $11.99 per box — and you may want multiple boxes based on the size of your centerpiece. Compared to spending a couple dollars per cookie at a bakery, that's a steal. These wheat- and gluten-free Costco macarons are also well loved — not only for their price, but their quality. This variety pack features six flavors including: chocolate, vanilla, raspberry, lemon, salted caramel, and pistachio.
Now, to turn these French sweets into a standout centerpiece, you'll need a styrofoam cone, some toothpicks (or icing), and a little DIY spirit. Once you've got your macarons, each one will need to be placed onto the base, either by using toothpicks or a bit of royal icing. You can stick the macarons directly to the cone or create a buffer by wrapping the base in baking paper, foil, or even decorative paper. Ultimately, there are a few different ways to build this dessert tower, it just comes down to personal preference and assembly techniques that work best for you.
How to make the most of your macaron tower
When assembling your macaron tower, you have a few options of adding the French sandwich cookies. If you opt to cover your cone in a protective barrier, you could also give its food-safe shroud a layer of icing. Some even add shredded coconut on top of the icing-covered base before placing the macarons. This will ensure your centerpiece looks tidier for longer, as each macaron is enjoyed. It also reduces the risk of non-edible materials like styrofoam transferring onto your treats when guests remove them from the base.
Instead of poking all of your toothpicks into the cone at once, it's best to add each macaron one at a time. Taking your time with this step will allow you to consistently secure each treat to the tower, paying mind to even placement and design. When securing your macarons, you'll want to think about other ways to beautify the centerpiece. This is where you could add sprinkles, fresh fruit, and other decorative details between gaps or layers. You may even choose to place florals between cookies, therefore adding this project to the list of ways to use edible flowers in your baking.
All said, it's important to note that the Le Chic Patissier Macarons might not be available at every Costco location, so it's best to double check your local warehouse and online offerings first. If you're unable to find this product in stores, but still want to make your own macaron tower, try this recipe for delicate, decadent chocolate macarons. Just make sure you keep an eye out for this sign that your macaron batter is undermixed, so you don't end up with lumpy, cracked cookies.