Stop Believing This Tired Myth About Cooking Meat. (It's Giving You Dry, Tough Results)

There are innumerable myths out there concerning the preparation of meat — from steaks to roasts to slow braised dishes — but one of the most pervasive and long held is that hitting your cut with a hard sear (developing a delicious crust on the outside thanks to the Maillard reaction) can "lock in" its juices, keeping the inside moist and tender. This idea actually has its roots from two centuries ago, when the infamous German chemist Justus von Liebig first made the claim — but the fact is, it's simply not true.

The myth is persistent, sure, because searing does look like its sealing something inside — especially because of the hard crust it can create when done properly. That browning creates flavor, which people often confuse for juiciness. But the truth of the matter is that believing this myth often causes inexperienced home cooks to crank up the heat and overcook their meat in the pursuit of an intense crust. All it leaves you with, though, is a dry, overcooked exterior and an underdone inside. Meat doesn't really seal when you sear it — even with the best crust in the world, juices can still escape from a piece of meat.

Think about it logically — if searing locked in juices, your steak would never dry out, no matter how long you cooked it for! Searing isn't really about moisture — but it absolutely has a place in your preparation of a great cut of meat.