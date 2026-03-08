Don't Purchase That Thrift Store Cast-Iron Pan Until You Give It This Test

Whether you're just starting out in a new apartment or looking to add some pieces to your already-established cookware collection, it always pays to shop secondhand before you buy anything brand new. Thrift stores, yard sales, flea markets, and estate sales are filled with durable pieces that were made to last and may outperform many of today's mass-market pots and pans. Cast-iron pans are a particularly smart thrift store pickup, and can actually be better than buying new. However, there's one easy test you should do before grabbing a cast-iron pan at the thrift: Put it on a flat surface to make sure it's not warped.

Thrift stores are full of cast-iron pans, and a lot of them were donated because they're warped, so check them carefully before you buy. Find a shelf or flat surface nearby, place the pan down, and gently press anywhere along the outside rim. If the pan is warped or uneven, it will rock, spin, or wobble, which is a no-go. If you can place the pan at eye level, you can also check for visible bowing between the bottom of the pan and the shelf. If you can't find a flat surface nearby, you can also flip the pan over and place the edge of a credit card perpendicular to the center — if you can see any light pass through between the card and the pan, it means the surface is uneven and warped.