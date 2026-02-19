For More Flavorful Chicken, Give It The Pot Roast Treatment
There's a reason pot roast is a classic dinner favorite; the juicy and flavorful meat stands out and provides savory comfort. For your next cozy-day meal, consider making a switch from classic beef and make chicken pot roast instead. There are a few ways to prepare it, but we think you'll be happy with the results, whichever way you choose.
To make chicken pot roast, consider some tips for cooking beef pot roast and adjust them to work with poultry. Some of the recipe techniques will be similar; for example, cooking the meat low and slow, which means at a low temperature for a longer period of time, to make the meat tender. Adding a blend of seasonings that are used in a traditional pot roast, such as salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika, will give it extra flavor, though you can also be adventurous with spices. In addition, you can cook your chicken resting on a layer of carrots, onions, and potatoes, or other aromatic vegetables, just like a beef pot roast. By doing this you will create a roast that has big flavors; however, because of the difference in poultry meat compared to beef, you have some culinary options to consider, depending on how you'd like to serve it.
Techniques for cooking chicken pot roast
If you'd like to prepare a whole bird, one way you can make chicken pot roast is using a slow cooker. Once you choose your seasoning blend, mix it with a little olive oil and rub it on the surface of the chicken, as well as under the skin, to make the roast incredibly flavorful. You can try a unique method using honey mustard — a secret sauce for juicy chicken pot roast. Instead of setting the chicken directly on the bottom of the slow cooker, place it on a rack or on balls of foil to keep the chicken from getting too greasy. Cook in the slow cooker on low for five hours or on high for about three hours. Then, because the skin will be moist and colorless, brown the chicken under the broiler for about 10 minutes to crisp the skin.
If you'd prefer, use a slow cooker to make chicken pieces, such as individual thighs, legs, or breasts. After browning the chicken pieces, place them in the slow cooker and add onion and garlic. Toss in your favorite seasonings, broth, and a little butter or oil, and then cook on low for five hours or on high for about three hours. If you're feeling creative, make a slow cooker chicken mole recipe using a combination of toasted nuts, dried and seeded chilis, tomatoes, broth, canned chipotles, and bittersweet chocolate, plus additional mole spices and ingredients. Or, incorporate BBQ sauce and spices, shred the chicken, and serve it as a BBQ chicken slider.