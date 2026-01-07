6 Ways Joanna Gaines Keeps Her Kitchen Flawlessly Organized

Most of us are pretty good at using low space effectively, especially if kitchen space is tight. Kitchen cabinets and pantry shelves can be filled with baskets and shelf dividers to create more space. Where we often miss out, though, is maximizing vertical kitchen space. If you look upwards in your kitchen, you may notice lots of unused space, and Joanna Gaines has the perfect solution.

Suspending sturdy shelves from the kitchen ceiling is an excellent way to use space that would not usually be put to use. Gaines used this space saving technique in the Season 4 finale of "Fixer Upper," creating substantial space above the island in the kitchen. The shelves can be used to store everyday items such as plates and glasses, keeping them close at hand without using valuable space in kitchen cabinets.

This trick allows you to keep your kitchen more organized compared to overfilling the cupboard and hunting for items that may be lurking at the back. The suspended shelving keeps essential items on display and uncluttered. Even smaller kitchens can benefit from the expanded storage space.