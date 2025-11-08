You Should Absolutely 'Butterfly' Your Next Roast (It's Easy And Adds Intense Flavor)

Whether you choose pork, beef, fish, chicken, or a basic roasted turkey recipe, butterflying your roast is the key to packing in lots of flavor. Pork and beef are delicious with this method, accompanied by indulgent holiday sides, such as a French onion-style green bean casserole, even if they skew a little pricier. Of course, that means there's more pressure to execute them perfectly — and roasts are notorious for being succulent one minute and disappointingly dry the next.

Butterflying your roast combats this potential disaster. Center your roast on a large cutting board with the longer edges parallel to the left and right edges of the board. Glide a thin, very sharp knife along the right side of the roast, aiming to have about one-third of the roast's thickness below the knife, and two-thirds above. Continue cutting to about 1 inch away from the left edge of the roast and open it like a book, with the left side of the book being thicker. With your knife parallel to the board, cut into the thicker half and unfold it, once again in a book-like shape.

Once finished, you should have a beautiful slab of meat of even thickness from edge to edge. This cut may be a little complex for beginners, but it allows you to add fat and seasoning to a larger surface area. This not only makes for a tastier finished dish but also helps keep the roast juicy from the inside out.