Gordon Ramsay's Worst Food Experience Was A Little Too Personal

Gordon Ramsay's worst meal ever might shock you, even a decade later. Why? Let's just say it ... hits close to home. In 2015, when asked on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" which meal he considered his "worst," the chef's response sent the audience into a hilarious frenzy. His answer came fast. "Mac and cheese, at last year's audition show for 'MasterChef.'" Sounds harmless enough, right? Well, think again, as this wasn't any ordinary mac and cheese.

Ramsay shared that he found the dish to be particularly sweet, but assumed the aspiring chef used almond milk to make hers. However, the twist was that she used breast milk. Ramsay's verdict was blunt. "Not good," he quipped. He added that it might have been less awful with proper seasoning, since there was no salt, and the texture leaned curdled.

Now, as most know, macaroni and cheese is a staple comfort food that has stood the test of time. And yes, there are indeed ingredients that will upgrade your mac and cheese. But breast milk is not one of them. Instead, you can add some canned cream soup for a rich flavor boost. Mac and cheese is also a relatively simple, foolproof dish to make, and sometimes, less is more. Nonetheless, let's widen the lens a bit.