The Old School Dessert Julia Child Transformed Into A Savory Cocktail Appetizer

The chausson is a traditionally sweet pastry, with origins dating back to the 17th century. Often, a pocket of flaky crust is filled with apples, pears, and spices like nutmeg, then pinched closed and baked. This old school dessert is a simple but indulgent pastry. It's a combination of traditional French cooking techniques, and on "The French Chef," Julia Child reimagined these "clever little mouthfuls" as a savory cocktail appetizer. With a bit of leftover pie crust, softened butter, tangy mustard, and anchovies, Child takes an adventurous approach to this classic recipe and reimagines a familiar favorite as a savory interpretation.

Child's iconic approach to French cooking makes foods like the chausson less intimidating for at-home cooks to create. Her practical ingenuity allows ingredients like leftover pie crust, canned anchovies, and Dijon mustard to come together and create an approachable, yet exciting twist on a classic recipe. Child has taken an old school recipe, acknowledging the roots of the dish, and reinvented it into a modern party appetizer for guests. This impressive approach to the chausson will surprise party-goers and satisfy their savory cravings.