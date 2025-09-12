The Popular Olive Oil Brand That's Mostly Owned By A Chinese Company

Have you have ever drizzled a golden stream of Filippo Berio, the popular store-bought olive oil brand, over a Caprese salad and basked in its authentic Italian taste? Well, here's a curveball: the brand is now mostly owned by a Chinese company. That's right. Your Mediterranean pantry staple has roots stretching far beyond the rolling hills of Tuscany and straight into a corporate boardroom in China!

The company behind Filippo Berio, Salov Group, sold a majority stake back in 2014 to the Bright Food, a state-owned Chinese giant with holdings that span everything from dairy to wine. What this means is that while the label on your bottle still shouts "Lucca, Italy," the profits mostly flow eastward. And it's not just some obscure corporate footnote — it's part of a bigger, fascinating shift. As demand for high-quality olive oil grows globally, brands with European heritage are increasingly being scooped up by international buyers.

For loyal home cooks, this raises the big question: does it matter who owns the brand, as long as the oil inside stays the same? The short answer is no, not really. Filippo Berio's production still happens in Italy, with its signature blends sourced from groves across the Mediterranean. But the story of how an Italian kitchen icon landed in Chinese hands is worth chewing on, because it tells us a lot about how the global food trade works today.