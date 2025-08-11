The Unexpected Veggie Chefs Use To Make An Elegant Pizza Sauce At Home

Serving as an alternative to classic tomato sauce, squash is a decadent and less acidic option to elevate your next recipe for pizza night at home. You may not have thought to swap the two, but it's highly lauded as one of the unexpected recommendations chefs have for pizza that's actually delicious. Consider the ways that many ditch the all-too-popular tomato soup for a warming roasted butternut squash alternative in the fall months, for example.

Incorporating squash into your standard tomato base is an easy way to elevate your pizza, where ingredients could be pureed together. Or you could nix the tomatoes entirely, taking the opportunity to highlight different types of squash instead. Butternut squash makes for a silky smooth base, while zucchini can be turned into a creamy alternative. Acorn squash is another lovely option, with its mild, watery texture — this variety could be slow-roasted and mashed.

Whether you bake your squash first and then throw it in a blender, or choose to shred it and cook it down in the pan for more texture — either makes for a great sauce alternative. In order to make the most of this ingredient, you'll want to be sure to incorporate a good deal of earthy herbs and spices to round off those warm, nutty flavor notes. This could be nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon, as well as ginger, sage, and thyme.