The Butter Alternative You Should Always Keep In Your Pantry

The pantry is often thought of as the place where you keep all your dry foods and seasonings, since they don't really need a temperature-controlled environment to stay fresh. It should also be the home of your new favorite pantry staple, and what might be one of the best butter substitutes of all: butter powder.

Butter powder is essentially dehydrated butter, and the removal of moisture brings with it a load of benefits, chief among which is its prolonged shelf life. It can last for up to a year after its container is opened, or up to five years if left sealed. This is because dehydration inhibits the growth of bacteria and other processes that lead to spoilage. The extended shelf life also makes it a more practical choice over regular butter, depending on how you use it; the lower the risk of spoilage, the less potential for waste.

Dehydration also intensifies the butter, concentrating its compounds to give you more flavor by volume. This makes butter powder an efficient way of adding buttery richness to anything you make. You can, for example, flavor a sauce without adding more liquid, as you might when using regular butter. You could also use it as a topping for all sorts of dishes, or toss it onto some popcorn to get a powerfully buttery snack. In general, you can use it as an alternative to regular butter for any recipe that doesn't rely on its texture for additional fat.