Make Fluffy Pancakes Without Buttermilk Using This Clever Leftover Tip

If you've run out of buttermilk and desperately need to make basic but fluffy buttermilk pancakes, don't panic. Look no further than the cloudy liquid that many people usually pour down the drain after straining their homemade yogurt batch: yogurt whey. This surprisingly effective hack can help you achieve tender, fluffy pancakes. Yogurt whey is a natural byproduct of yogurt-making, the liquid that is separated with a yogurt strainer, such as Euro Cuisine's Greek yogurt maker. Alternatively, you can find whey in some health food stores or purchase it online if you need a regular supply.

Yogurt whey is rich in lactic acid and behaves almost the same way as buttermilk does in batters: The inherent acidity in the whey reacts with the baking soda to produce bubbles of carbon dioxide, which lift the batter and make the pancakes fluffy. And it's not just pancakes — bread, cakes, and other baked goods benefit from this reaction.

The faint acidic taste of whey also counterbalances the sweetness of regular pancake ingredients and toppings, providing a more complex flavor than milk-based recipes. So if there's no buttermilk, there's no problem. This simple substitution is just one of many ways to use yogurt whey instead of tossing it out. It saves breakfast and eliminates food waste by turning your "leftovers" into something delicious.