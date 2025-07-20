How Japanese BBQ Differs From Its American Counterpart

Cooking with fire has ancient origins, so it's no wonder every civilization has developed its own culinary style, especially when it comes to BBQ. In the United States, BBQ typically involves giant steaks and classic recipes like smoky sweet BBQ beef short ribs, along with many side dishes. Compared to its Japanese counterpart, it is a very different experience.

Japanese BBQ has evolved over time and includes distinct styles, including shichirin, irori, and konro. Yakiniku, which translates to "grilled meat," is the most modern and popular, and an adaptation of the South Korean style of BBQ called gogi-gui, which was introduced to Japan during its occupation of South Korea between 1910 and 1945. After World War II, yakiniku grew in popularity due to its affordability during postwar reconstruction.

Similar to American BBQ, yakiniku is a social meal meant to be shared with friends and family. In contrast to the versions stateside, yakiniku is a tabletop grilling experience, where diners cook thin, bite-sized pieces of meat and vegetables while sitting around a grill. Yakiniku sauce is provided for dipping, with steamed rice, lettuce leaves, and edamame served as popular sides.