Do Leftovers Get Less Spicy Once You Refrigerate Them?

When you truly love a dish, it's always a good idea to cook more than you need. After all, who doesn't love leftovers? While this works for most dishes, it might be a mistake to extend a spicy meal because, allegedly, it becomes less spicy after refrigeration. That's the word on the street, but to separate myth from reality, we sat down for an exclusive chat with Kantha Shelke — a certified food scientist, principal at food science and research firm Corvus Blue, and senior lecturer of Food Safety Regulations at Johns Hopkins University.

To break down this phenomenon, Shelke says we first have to understand what makes food spicy. The familiar burning sensation of spicy dishes comes from tiny molecules in the food, like capsaicin in spicy hot peppers, and piperine in black pepper. "[These compounds] create a spicy sensation by activating heat-sensitive receptors (TRPV1) in the mouth that signal the brain as if exposed to actual heat," Shelke explains. She adds, "Refrigeration does not reduce the amount of these compounds, but can tone down the perception of heat."

When the temperature of our dish goes from hot to cold, the nuances of flavor feel dulled. This happens for a few reasons. "Cold temperatures numb the mouth, and numbed TRPV1 receptors are not as sensitive in detecting capsaicin," Shelke says. This makes the familiar burn of spicy foods less intense — and Shelke says that it doesn't just affect taste. "Cold temperatures suppress aromatic volatility," she explains, "which can dampen the perception of flavor intensity and spiciness."