The Unexpected Seafood That Brings Umami To Your Omelet
Omelets are essentially a blank-canvas meal in that you can go either sweet, savory, or fancy with them. But if you've never tried adding seafood to your omelet, specifically canned tuna, you're missing out on a major umami upgrade. It might sound a little unusual at first, but give it some thought. We already love tuna in melts, pasta, and even casseroles, so why not roll it up in some fluffy eggs? The trick is to flake the tuna right before it ever sees the pan. If it's straight from the can, it can either be too dry and chunky or a little too briny, especially since some canned tuna brands are better than others.
A dollop of mayo or a splash of lemon juice and olive oil gives it extra layers, while smoked paprika sprinkled on top adds some heat. Remember, you don't want the dish to scream "tuna salad." You only need a little richness to melt into the eggs. Cook your omelet as usual after the tuna is prepared, making sure to handle it gently so that it will stay soft. Add your tuna mixture just as the eggs are starting to set, and you've whipped up an easy omelet base. Sure, it's not a typical brunch omelet, but it's a fast, cheap, tasty meal that's worth trying.
Building on your omelet base
So now that you've got your tuna omelet base, what flavors go along with it? Firstly, think Mediterranean. Chopped sun-dried tomatoes, fresh parsley, or a sprinkle of feta all work nicely with eggs and tuna. Some thin shreds of tender, sautéed red onions or a few handfuls of spinach also help to balance things out with freshness. Careful not to overdo it with the ingredients, though, as that's a common omelet mistake you don't want to make, and it might cause your eggs to break. One of the tips that will change the way you cook omelets forever is opting for cheeses that melt easily, which will make your dish much creamier. Brie, for example, pairs well with tuna and can give each bite a luxurious feel.
However, what you don't want is watery ingredients that will ruin the texture of your omelet. Furthermore, you might want to stay away from anything overly sugary or acidic, like ketchup sauces or sweet pickles, as they may overpower the other ingredients. Instead, chopped fresh basil, chives, or dill can make everything pop and give your seafood omelet a restaurant-level finish. A squeeze of Dijon when serving can also add a bit of a kick without overpowering the tuna. Altogether, you probably have everything you need right in your pantry and refrigerator for a delicious tuna omelet. It just takes a bit of curiosity to turn a plain egg dish into something different.