The Unexpected Seafood That Brings Umami To Your Omelet

Omelets are essentially a blank-canvas meal in that you can go either sweet, savory, or fancy with them. But if you've never tried adding seafood to your omelet, specifically canned tuna, you're missing out on a major umami upgrade. It might sound a little unusual at first, but give it some thought. We already love tuna in melts, pasta, and even casseroles, so why not roll it up in some fluffy eggs? The trick is to flake the tuna right before it ever sees the pan. If it's straight from the can, it can either be too dry and chunky or a little too briny, especially since some canned tuna brands are better than others.

A dollop of mayo or a splash of lemon juice and olive oil gives it extra layers, while smoked paprika sprinkled on top adds some heat. Remember, you don't want the dish to scream "tuna salad." You only need a little richness to melt into the eggs. Cook your omelet as usual after the tuna is prepared, making sure to handle it gently so that it will stay soft. Add your tuna mixture just as the eggs are starting to set, and you've whipped up an easy omelet base. Sure, it's not a typical brunch omelet, but it's a fast, cheap, tasty meal that's worth trying.