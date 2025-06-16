Stanley Tucci's Favorite Snack Is A Childhood Classic

We've told you about our opinion on the best and worst peanut butter brands. To sum it up, you can't go wrong with Skippy Creamy or Skippy Natural. With that as a starting point, you can pair this delicious peanut butter to make all types of creative sandos.

For starters, let's go one more round with Stanley Tucci and one of his favorite sandwiches as a kid. That's the classic fluffernutter — a simple combination of peanut butter and marshmallow cream on white bread. In an interview with Good Morning America, Tucci spoke of his mother and the incredible sandwiches she would send to school with him as a kid. Tucci said his mom's lunches were amazing, but sometimes he wanted something different. "On occasion there was a friend of mine who used to have — just fluffernutter sandwiches, and I would get a hankering and trade him some beautiful sandwich," he told GMA.

Building off of Tucci's peanut butter creations, we have our own ideas. How about a next-level PB&J that amps up both the savoriness and sweetness with a couple of slices of bacon, basically a toned down version of Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich? That might hit the spot as a midnight snack. Some other options for a PB&J with a spin — sub the bread out for some freshly baked biscuits, add a touch of Nutella to mix with the peanut butter, or toast the bread grilled cheese style to make a grilled PB&J. We have plenty of ways to take your PB&J up a notch.

The moral of the story is you just can't go wrong with peanut butter. It's one of those versatile food items, both savory and sweet, that just makes everything you pair it with so much better.