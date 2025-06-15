Should You Roast Your Vegetables In Beef Tallow?

Beef tallow has made a comeback over the last few years with its acclaimed health benefits and multiple uses. People are using it for everything, from seasoning cast iron to skincare routines. It's also a trending cooking oil. With a high smoke point and rich flavor, it's great for searing a steak or making an extra-flavorful beef stew. But should you be roasting your veggies in beef tallow, too?

Stephanie Loaiza from Six Sisters' Stuff answered this question exclusively for Chowhound with two clear-cut words: "It depends." Beef tallow can be a match made in heaven for roasting all kinds of vegetables by adding another layer of rich, fatty flavor. But, not everyone should roast veggies in beef tallow. Loaiza pointed out that beef tallow is an animal product so it isn't vegan. She also said, "If you are following a strict diet that needs to be limited in saturated fats, you should avoid using beef tallow, which can be higher in saturated fats than other cooking options."