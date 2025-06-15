Should You Roast Your Vegetables In Beef Tallow?
Beef tallow has made a comeback over the last few years with its acclaimed health benefits and multiple uses. People are using it for everything, from seasoning cast iron to skincare routines. It's also a trending cooking oil. With a high smoke point and rich flavor, it's great for searing a steak or making an extra-flavorful beef stew. But should you be roasting your veggies in beef tallow, too?
Stephanie Loaiza from Six Sisters' Stuff answered this question exclusively for Chowhound with two clear-cut words: "It depends." Beef tallow can be a match made in heaven for roasting all kinds of vegetables by adding another layer of rich, fatty flavor. But, not everyone should roast veggies in beef tallow. Loaiza pointed out that beef tallow is an animal product so it isn't vegan. She also said, "If you are following a strict diet that needs to be limited in saturated fats, you should avoid using beef tallow, which can be higher in saturated fats than other cooking options."
Why beef tallow and roasted veggies are a tasty combination
If you're up for eating animal products and don't mind a little saturated fat, beef tallow can really elevate roasted veggies. It's the perfect fix for bland vegetables and has a high smoke point so you can roast everything until it's cooked through. It's also great for adding texture: "[Beef tallow] can help [vegetables] crisp up nicely, while still keeping the inside tender," Stephanie Loaiza said. "It can also give you that sought-after roasted coating without incurring too much charring and avoiding a 'burnt' flavor."
All vegetables taste robust and meatier roasted in beef tallow, but some vegetables match it better than others. Carrots, potatoes, and sweet potatoes get a crispy golden layer when they're roasted in beef tallow, plus greens such as kale and coniferous veggies such as broccoli really work well with the flavor of beef tallow. Toss them with some salt, pepper, and garden herbs like rosemary before roasting them in the tallow to infuse whatever kind of veggies you're cooking with even more flavor.