The Savory Sweet Bread Swap To Try With Your Next Tuna Salad Sandwich

We've talked about how your tuna salad will taste like heaven with one simple swap before (by using avocado instead of mayo), and we're back with even more ways to take your tuna salad to the next level. You know how meat and fruit just pair perfectly together? Think orange chicken or adding apples to your chicken salad. You can apply that to your tuna salad sandwich too, in the form of swapping out the boring old whole wheat or white bread in your typical sandwich for some raisin bread instead.

The swap is as easy as it sounds. Just make your tuna salad whatever way you prefer and then load it up onto two slices of raisin bread instead of your typical bread. This works perfectly on tuna melts, too. We suggest giving your tuna melt the crunch it needs with one extra step first, though; that is, toasting both sides of the bread for a truly divine crunch factor. You can toast the bread for your tuna salad sandwich as well. The nice, plump raisins also get toasted and warm, which bring a comforting element to the sandwiches that really lifts the flavors.