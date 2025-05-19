Don't Throw Away That Cardboard Drink Holder From Your Last Fast Food Run — Use It For This First

It's no secret that we live in a culture that produces a lot of garbage. It's estimated that the average American produces around 5 pounds of trash per day, and a lot of it comes from single-use items like grocery bags, takeout containers, and those cardboard drink trays that come with a coffee run. Some of the garbage we create is admittedly unavoidable, but you can easily lessen the burden on our natural resources by finding creative ways to reuse things before they go to the recycling or trash bin. Those cardboard drink trays, for instance, are perfect for organizing delicate produce in your refrigerator and reducing food waste.

With a bit of cushioning from a cardboard tray, loose produce that tends to roll around the fridge and get squished has a fighting chance. The same design that keeps coffee cups from tipping over in the car works perfectly to organize and protect individual vegetables and fruits that bruise easily like apples, tomatoes, peaches, and avocados. Even better, these cardboard trays are stackable, so you can store and organize all kinds of foods in the individual compartments all in one place. Once you get the hang of this hack and see how much longer you can extend the life of certain foods, you'll never toss another drink holder before its time.