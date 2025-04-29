You Should Avoid Buying Deli Meat That Looks Like This

While freshly sliced deli meat is delicious on a meat tray, in a well-stocked charcuterie board, in a sandwich, or on a salad, it also carries with it a rather short shelf life. The timeline is around five days, and the same goes for pre-packaged deli meat that has just been opened. If you go past that due date, deli meat has a tendency towards premature spoilage if not handled properly.

For this reason, you'll want to be sure to select the freshest slices possible, as there may be some deli meat well past its prime at your local grocery store. Luckily, there are a few signs to look out for that can indicate that your meat has gone bad and may not be safe to consume. Probably the biggest sign that deli meat is spoiled is a shiny, sticky surface. If your pack of sliced meat has a film, this is a sign that the meat is no longer good to eat and may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

You'll also want to look out for, or rather sniff out for, a sour, unpleasant or vinegar like odor. These are all signs that your meat has gone bad. A change of color can also be indicative of spoilage. One trait that isn't indicative of spoilage is a shimmer or iridescent shine on your meat's surface. This is caused by the meat's fat content coming to the surface. So, though it may look off-putting, it is completely natural.