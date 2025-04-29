You Should Avoid Buying Deli Meat That Looks Like This
While freshly sliced deli meat is delicious on a meat tray, in a well-stocked charcuterie board, in a sandwich, or on a salad, it also carries with it a rather short shelf life. The timeline is around five days, and the same goes for pre-packaged deli meat that has just been opened. If you go past that due date, deli meat has a tendency towards premature spoilage if not handled properly.
For this reason, you'll want to be sure to select the freshest slices possible, as there may be some deli meat well past its prime at your local grocery store. Luckily, there are a few signs to look out for that can indicate that your meat has gone bad and may not be safe to consume. Probably the biggest sign that deli meat is spoiled is a shiny, sticky surface. If your pack of sliced meat has a film, this is a sign that the meat is no longer good to eat and may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.
You'll also want to look out for, or rather sniff out for, a sour, unpleasant or vinegar like odor. These are all signs that your meat has gone bad. A change of color can also be indicative of spoilage. One trait that isn't indicative of spoilage is a shimmer or iridescent shine on your meat's surface. This is caused by the meat's fat content coming to the surface. So, though it may look off-putting, it is completely natural.
A handy guide to deli meat
So, what should you look out for when picking out your deli meat, and how should you keep your meat fresh once you take it home? Let's get to slicing. First and foremost, if you want the freshest possible cuts of deli meat, you might want to forgo the pre-sliced options and ask your deli to freshly slice your meat. Not only will this ensure a fresh cut, but you can also select your preferred thickness as well. In a pinch, check the sell-buy date sticker on the pre-sliced deli meat, and try to pick the one that's farthest in the future, as that usually means it's fresher.
Once you've brought your deli meat home, make sure to keep it in the fridge and make sure it's set to below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent bacteria from forming. Keep your meat in a drawer and away from the door, which can have a wide fluctuation in temperature. Once open, your deli meat will only be good for about five days, so make sure to look out for signs of spoilage before consuming. If your meat smells off, has changed color, or has a sticky film, it's time to throw it away.