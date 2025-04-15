Knife Sharpeners Vs Whetstones: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sharpening knives used to be a task you wouldn't want to do at home. It was often easy enough to take your knives to a sharpener, who could revive the blades with a large wheel-based grinder or other form of machinery. If you didn't want to find someone nearby who could do the work, there were knife-sharpening trucks that roamed the streets. While both still exist, mechanical and electric knife sharpeners and small sleek whetstones have made it easier for people to sharpen knives at home. Deciding which to use depends on how confident you are in your sharpening skills, your willingness to practice, and how often you plan to replace your knives.

Both whetstones and knife sharpeners work by creating a new sharp edge on a blade by removing some of the metal material that's left. This is different from honing, which realigns the existing edge. Choosing between a whetstone and a knife sharpener isn't easy since there are several types of each, and just as home cooks and chefs alike can be particular about how they maintain their knives and how often to sharpen them, they are also particular about which tool works best.