How To Make Salad More Exciting During Passover
Food during Passover doesn't have to be boring, even though it does have to adhere to Jewish law and dietary restrictions. There are two main rules: food must be kosher and free from grains that can be leavened (like wheat). Some avoid legumes during Passover as well. And while you can make a lot of things Passover-friendly, from pancakes to perfect for Passover flourless chocolate cake, there are just some foods that don't translate over too well (think grain-free pasta or bread). Salad is always a great option, though, because it naturally follows Passover guidelines.
A good salad breaks up the routine of potatoes, brisket, and other popular Passover foods, providing a burst of fresh vegetables and fruits for your palate. You can give yourself a good variety of flavors throughout Passover with a salad at every meal — and you can change up the ingredients as you move through the seven to eight day holiday. Because you'll likely be hosting or attending celebrations throughout each of the significant days of the holiday, you can tailor each salad to the occasion and constantly keep things fresh with Passover-friendly ingredients like berries, dried fruit and nuts, and canned beans.
Seven salads for Passover week
Bitter herbs are significant in the seder, the ceremonial part of Passover dinner. So, why not carry on the message through the week with a bitter herbs salad? Made with romaine and endives, mint and parsley, watercress, and other herbs, the salad complements the Passover story and provides a garden-fresh crunch. Kick it up a notch and transform it into a matzo fattoush green salad with baked spiced matzo chips.
Cucumbers will serve as a base for a couple of different Passover salads, like a balsamic cucumber and carrot ribbon salad with shallots and tomatoes. Cucumber salad with almond butter dressing is another great option for Passover, as is a simple cucumber salad with just a bit of sliced onion, salt and pepper, and a little bit of lemon. Just be sure to take steps to prevent soggy cucumbers as you're making your salad!
Use quinoa and for a classic tabbouleh salad with diced vegetables, kosher olives, and baby corn and then repurpose the quinoa for a salad-style bowl later in the week. Combine quinoa with sweet potato, avocado, kale, and hard-boiled eggs for another vibrant, hearty, crunchy, and comforting Passover salad.