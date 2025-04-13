How To Make Salad More Exciting During Passover

Food during Passover doesn't have to be boring, even though it does have to adhere to Jewish law and dietary restrictions. There are two main rules: food must be kosher and free from grains that can be leavened (like wheat). Some avoid legumes during Passover as well. And while you can make a lot of things Passover-friendly, from pancakes to perfect for Passover flourless chocolate cake, there are just some foods that don't translate over too well (think grain-free pasta or bread). Salad is always a great option, though, because it naturally follows Passover guidelines.

A good salad breaks up the routine of potatoes, brisket, and other popular Passover foods, providing a burst of fresh vegetables and fruits for your palate. You can give yourself a good variety of flavors throughout Passover with a salad at every meal — and you can change up the ingredients as you move through the seven to eight day holiday. Because you'll likely be hosting or attending celebrations throughout each of the significant days of the holiday, you can tailor each salad to the occasion and constantly keep things fresh with Passover-friendly ingredients like berries, dried fruit and nuts, and canned beans.