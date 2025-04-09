Krill Vs Shrimp: What's The Difference?

Seafood seems like it should be a relatively straightforward process. Lobsters look distinct from crabs, which look distinct from shrimp. However, there's another crustacean that looks vaguely similar to shrimp and often gets confused for it: krill. Despite their similar shape, these are, in fact, two different animals.

The biggest differences between krill and shrimp lie in their own unique uses. Krill tends to be harvested for its oil, which is later used in health supplements. Shrimp, on the other hand, is harvested for cooking and consumption and is a common choice for seafood recipes, like shrimp and eggplant stir-fry.

Beyond their different uses, another key difference between krill and shrimp is their respective appearance. Taking a closer look will quickly distinguish the two animals. Their color, body size, anatomy, and other traits clearly set the species apart from each other.