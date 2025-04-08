How To Use Your Rice Cooker To Make Breakfast For A Crowd

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, you have to find unconventional ways to make breakfast for a crowd. Whether you're hosting brunch for a big group of friends or cooking a buffet at a community hall, there are times when you have to use all available methods and tools to get enough food on the table. And when you're reaching for your skillet, griddle, and anything else you can find, make sure to grab a rice cooker as well. With that little appliance, you'll be able to double down on delicious breakfast dishes for all your guests.

A rice cooker isn't limited to making rice; there are many other foods you can make in a rice cooker. This versatile appliance can be used to whip up, say, a great batch of apple cinnamon oatmeal or porridge. But there are other breakfast foods a rice cooker can make that are a little more unexpected, including things like sweet bakes and savory casseroles. While you're flipping flapjacks on your griddle, you can also have a full-blown frittata going in the rice cooker. It's an easy hack that'll help ensure an assortment of food ends up on the table at around the same time. It'll also make you look like you know a thing or two about catering for large groups.