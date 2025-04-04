Don't Throw Away That Empty Glass Olive Oil Bottle. Do This Instead
Smooth, loaded with flavor, and packed with omega-3 fatty acids, olive oil is a beloved kitchen staple that's regularly used in many U.S. households. As a matter of fact, in 2023, the country used an impressive 375,000 tons and overtook Spain to become the world's second-largest olive oil consumer — right behind Italy in first with 410,000 tons (via Olive Oil Times). In all fairness, what's not to like about this delicious, Mediterranean liquid gold? Whether used in a three-ingredient aglio e olio for those nights you just don't want to cook at all or turned into a delicious dressing to drizzle over your favorite leafy greens, olive oil has a way of bringing out the best of most dishes.
If you're a frequent user, you've probably faced the dilemma of what to do with a glass olive oil bottle once the oil's all gone. Simply throwing it in the trash might be the first thing that comes to your mind, but it's not exactly the most environmentally friendly move since it would take more than 4,000 years before it decomposes. So, what to do? Brace yourself because this might just blow your mind. Have you ever thought about turning it into a soap dispenser? In case you haven't noticed, olive oil bottles are often green; that's how manufacturers protect them from damaging light exposure. But while that color may originally serve a different purpose, it also makes the bottle quite visually appealing, meaning you end up with a soap dispenser that blends perfectly with your bathroom décor.
A little creativity turns glass olive oil bottles into soap dispensers
With all this in mind, you can finally say goodbye to wasting a ridiculous amount of money on overpriced soap dispensers only to watch them break in a matter of months. Instead, all you need to do is simply give that bottle a proper wash. Just fill it with warm, soapy water, scrub it really nicely to clean any olive oil remains, and rinse it well until it's squeaky clean. Once that's done and the inner part of the bottle is nice and dry, attach a foaming soap pump and fill it with your favorite hand soap — even better if it's olive oil-based to match the whole natural, earthy vibe.
It really is that simple. Before you know it, you have a brand new soap dispenser that not only works great but also makes your bathroom look a little fancier. However, if you already have a good soap dispenser, there's still a great way to repurpose that empty olive oil bottle and add a touch of style to your kitchen while you're at it. Just mount a screw-on soap pump or a pour spout on it and place it on your kitchen counter to have it ready the next time you need to tackle 13 common food stains. Who would've thought that a little creativity is all it takes to transform the look of your home while saving the planet at the same time?