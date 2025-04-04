Don't Throw Away That Empty Glass Olive Oil Bottle. Do This Instead

Smooth, loaded with flavor, and packed with omega-3 fatty acids, olive oil is a beloved kitchen staple that's regularly used in many U.S. households. As a matter of fact, in 2023, the country used an impressive 375,000 tons and overtook Spain to become the world's second-largest olive oil consumer — right behind Italy in first with 410,000 tons (via Olive Oil Times). In all fairness, what's not to like about this delicious, Mediterranean liquid gold? Whether used in a three-ingredient aglio e olio for those nights you just don't want to cook at all or turned into a delicious dressing to drizzle over your favorite leafy greens, olive oil has a way of bringing out the best of most dishes.

If you're a frequent user, you've probably faced the dilemma of what to do with a glass olive oil bottle once the oil's all gone. Simply throwing it in the trash might be the first thing that comes to your mind, but it's not exactly the most environmentally friendly move since it would take more than 4,000 years before it decomposes. So, what to do? Brace yourself because this might just blow your mind. Have you ever thought about turning it into a soap dispenser? In case you haven't noticed, olive oil bottles are often green; that's how manufacturers protect them from damaging light exposure. But while that color may originally serve a different purpose, it also makes the bottle quite visually appealing, meaning you end up with a soap dispenser that blends perfectly with your bathroom décor.