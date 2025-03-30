Is It Safe To Eat Beef Chorizo That's Still A Little Pink?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For as many kinds of chorizo varieties as there are in creation, there exist even more ways to make them. Whether cured and sliced to fill the perfect charcuterie board, or uncased raw, sautéed, and crumbled into tacos, chorizo has countless applications. Beef chorizo can be swapped for plenty of preparations that call for the more standard pork, and it can be just as tricky to evaluate its doneness based on looks alone due to the red hue that the standard seasonings and spices impart to chorizo meat.

Although it might be safe to consume beef chorizo with a bit of pink, the color's intensity is not an accurate assessment for certainty. Beef color, whether it's the rouge of a perfectly formed burger patty, or the medium-rare interior of an excellent butter basted steak, just isn't a reliable enough metric for something as critical as potential foodborne illness. Sure, you can spot the difference between some raw and cooked meats in less than the blink of an eye, but the stages in between can be misleading. And beef chorizo can be particularly misleading, as its appearance is fairly consistently pink throughout its cook time. You'll need a meat thermometer for the best read.