Here's How To Tell If Your Falafel Has Spoiled

Every cuisine has its own take on meatballs, but the Middle East's ultimate veggie twist — you guessed it, falafel — takes things to the next level. Spicy, savory, and often served in a warm flatbread with some hummus, tahini sauce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, this chickpea-based dish rarely leaves anyone indifferent. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, falafel is a beloved street food that's steadily taking over the world. But if you're a true fan fed up with long lines at your local food truck and have tried making falafel at home, then you know that the key to perfect oven-baked falafels is a little patience.

Still, it's easy to get carried away and end up making a batch big enough to feed an entire army. So, unless you invite some friends over, the only logical solution is to stash your leftover falafel in the fridge. But if we're being completely honest, most of us tend to forget about the food we set aside for later.

Once we rediscover it though, we're usually left with one big question: How do you know if your falafel is still safe to eat? There are actually several signs that show your falafel has spoiled and that it's time to whip up a fresh batch. Aside from changes in texture, an unusual taste, and, of course, mold, unpleasant odors are also an indicator that your falafel's next and only destination should be none other than the trash.