Here's How To Tell If Your Falafel Has Spoiled
Every cuisine has its own take on meatballs, but the Middle East's ultimate veggie twist — you guessed it, falafel — takes things to the next level. Spicy, savory, and often served in a warm flatbread with some hummus, tahini sauce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, this chickpea-based dish rarely leaves anyone indifferent. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, falafel is a beloved street food that's steadily taking over the world. But if you're a true fan fed up with long lines at your local food truck and have tried making falafel at home, then you know that the key to perfect oven-baked falafels is a little patience.
Still, it's easy to get carried away and end up making a batch big enough to feed an entire army. So, unless you invite some friends over, the only logical solution is to stash your leftover falafel in the fridge. But if we're being completely honest, most of us tend to forget about the food we set aside for later.
Once we rediscover it though, we're usually left with one big question: How do you know if your falafel is still safe to eat? There are actually several signs that show your falafel has spoiled and that it's time to whip up a fresh batch. Aside from changes in texture, an unusual taste, and, of course, mold, unpleasant odors are also an indicator that your falafel's next and only destination should be none other than the trash.
What to keep an eye out for
If you're familiar with the tell-tale signs your potatoes have gone bad, you'll notice that some of them apply to falafel, too, especially when it comes to mold. The presence of this tiny fungus, whether green, white, or black, is a clear indicator that your falafel is no longer safe to eat. And if, for any reason, you're wondering about what to do if you accidentally eat mold, the simple answer is: Just try to avoid it.
A slimy, sticky texture or some discoloration is an unmistakable clue that your once-delicious deep-fried chickpea balls have become a breeding ground for bacteria and should immediately be discarded. Similarly, if you're so hungry that you take a bite without checking your food first, only to realize it tastes bitter and sour and nothing like the fresh, herby, and nutty falafel you made, that's an obvious sign it has gone bad. And finally, if your falafel shows no visible signs of spoilage, trust your sense of smell. If it gives off a sour or bad odor, it's time to toss it out.
With all that in mind, there are several ways to keep your falafel from spoiling too soon and extend its shelf life, but proper storage is key. A cool, dry place like the pantry is ideal for leftover falafel mix as it keeps moisture out. Once cooked, store your falafel in a sealed container in the fridge.