Out Of Breadcrumbs? Try Using Oatmeal To Coat Chicken Instead

Fried or baked, crispy chicken is one of those easy weeknight meals that can double as a Sunday dinner centerpiece. And there are so many different ways to upgrade a standard batch of fried chicken using things like mustard or seasoned flour, or by making a sweet tea brine for your chicken before cooking. Jaques Pepin uses Wondra Flour for a great texture, and breadcrumbs provide a delightful coating, but if you don't have any on hand you can reach another pantry staple to accomplish the same goal. Next time you make a batch of fried or baked chicken, use oatmeal to create a crispy golden coating that delivers a powerful crunch.

Chicken crusted with oatmeal looks different than its breadcrumb-covered counterpart, making it a great way to liven up a dish that's been around forever. It can cut down the prep time on your chicken, too, eliminating all the steps involved with making and processing breadcrumbs so you can use them for coating. Plus, oatmeal is a gluten-free substitute for breadcrumbs, and it sticks to the chicken very well. If you evenly coat your thighs, cutlets, wings, and legs with the oats before cooking, you'll get a cohesive crust that doesn't fall off while cooking.