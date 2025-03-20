Out Of Breadcrumbs? Try Using Oatmeal To Coat Chicken Instead
Fried or baked, crispy chicken is one of those easy weeknight meals that can double as a Sunday dinner centerpiece. And there are so many different ways to upgrade a standard batch of fried chicken using things like mustard or seasoned flour, or by making a sweet tea brine for your chicken before cooking. Jaques Pepin uses Wondra Flour for a great texture, and breadcrumbs provide a delightful coating, but if you don't have any on hand you can reach another pantry staple to accomplish the same goal. Next time you make a batch of fried or baked chicken, use oatmeal to create a crispy golden coating that delivers a powerful crunch.
Chicken crusted with oatmeal looks different than its breadcrumb-covered counterpart, making it a great way to liven up a dish that's been around forever. It can cut down the prep time on your chicken, too, eliminating all the steps involved with making and processing breadcrumbs so you can use them for coating. Plus, oatmeal is a gluten-free substitute for breadcrumbs, and it sticks to the chicken very well. If you evenly coat your thighs, cutlets, wings, and legs with the oats before cooking, you'll get a cohesive crust that doesn't fall off while cooking.
Use rolled oats for a golden, crunchy coating on fried or baked chicken
Be sure to use the right kind of oats when you're making oatmeal crusted chicken. Avoid the heavily textured steel cut oats and go for rolled or old-fashioned oats like Bob's Red Mill Old Fashioned Rolled Oats or the ones from Quaker Oats. Put your oats through a blender or food processer to create the texture you want for your chicken. Process them longer for a finer, more even texture, only lightly process them if you want a coating with a chunkier texture. Add salt, pepper, herbs like thyme, and Parmesan cheese to your oatmeal to add seasoning and flavor to your crust.
Rolled oats work as a coating for bone-in and boneless chicken, and removing the skin before coating will help prevent any weird textures from forming between the skin and the meat. Make your oatmeal crusted chicken even better by marinating your chicken in buttermilk and some Dijon mustard overnight to infuse moisture and flavor in to the meat. Then, be sure to check the temperature of the chicken as it's cooking — you're looking to reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit – to avoid chicken that's overcooked and dry on the inside.