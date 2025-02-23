The Best Sauce-To-Pasta Ratio Depends On The Sauce Type

If you've ever noticed pools of leftover sauce at the bottom of the bowls of pasta you just served, but every bit of pasta has been devoured, it probably has nothing to do with the flavor of your sauce. More likely, you're just serving too much of it. How much should you use? The answer depends on the type of sauce, the type of pasta, and, of course, personal preference.

When Italians cook pasta, they do so with a reverence for the pasta itself. The pasta is considered the star and the sauce is the supporting actor, meant to complement the flavor, shape, and texture of the pasta. That's why you'll find that Italian chefs like to pair specific types of pasta with specific sauces: Short pastas go with chunkier sauces, while long, thin pastas do best with cream- or oil-based sauces and denser pastas are matched with meat sauces.