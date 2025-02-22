Can You Brew Tea Using Your Nespresso Machine?

Being a tea drinker whose friends rave about their Nespresso machines is a little like being a coffee drinker at afternoon tea in the London — you just can't help but being a little envious of the ceremony of it all. While the coffee drinker at the tea party may be a little out of luck, there are a few ways to enjoy tea with your Nespresso machine (just don't tell Nespresso about them).

The official line at Nespresso is that the machine is for coffee alone. "Our foremost priority," the company says on its website, "is sourcing the highest quality coffee beans and providing exquisitely unique Coffee and Espresso to our members worldwide" It also says that the machines are carefully calibrated for coffee and advises against using them to prepare tea or hot chocolate. With its Vertuo line of machines, the company allows you to turn coffee pods into espresso and vice versa, but that is the only customization it suggests.

Tea companies and social media influencers have identified a few workarounds, though. Companies, such as Tea Boquete, now sell pods filled with various teas compatible with the Original machine. On TikTok, people are making use of refillable coffee pods, which are available for both the Vertuo and Original, and filling them with a tea bag or loose tea leaves.